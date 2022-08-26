Fringe sales hit by room costs and lack of app

Tickets hit

Edinburgh Fringe ticket sales fell (pic: Terry Murden)

Soaring accommodation costs and failure to provide an app promoting shows have been blamed for a 20% fall in ticket sales at this year’s Edinburgh Fringe.

Benny Higgins, chairman of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society, said sales stood at about 1.5 million tickets, compared with 1.8 million at the same point during the last full festival in 2019.

Despite the shortfall, the society’s chief executive Shona McCarthy said there had been a “small miracle’ in staging an event that featured 3,334 shows with performers from 63 countries. Nonetheless, the society is £450,000 in deficit.

Last month 1,400 performers signed an open letter from the Live Comedy Association accusing the society of a “complete lack of transparency” over its decision to cancel the app promoting events. It prompted a move for a confidence vote in McCarthy and her team but it was ruled invalid business at the annual meeting.

Mr Higgins said Ms McCarthy had performed well “in the most difficult circumstances”, while admitting that “we have acknowledged that some of the communication could have been better”.

Darrell Martin, the founder of the Just the Tonic comedy chain, said the cost of accommodation was the key issue for many performers and visitors. One group of performers chose to camp in a tent rather than pay accommodation fees.

A two-bedroom New Town flat was advertised for £5,000 for the month on the eve of the festival. Robert Aldridge, the city’s Lord Provost, is working with a society task force to address the problem.

Questions have also been asked about why the international festival received £5 million in public funding, which enabled it to issue free and cut-price tickets, while only £70,000 was awarded to the Fringe society. The Fringe received a £1 million loan from the Scottish government during the pandemic to help it survive.