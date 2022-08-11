Crisis 'will cost lives'
FM orders budget review and business meeting
Scottish Government ministers have agreed to an emergency budget review and called a meeting with energy companies, banks and food retailers to assess what action is needed to tackle the cost of living crisis.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon chaired the Government’s Resilience Committee on Thursday to discuss the measures needed with a warning that it is “on a similar scale” to the Covid pandemic.
She repeated her demands for “urgent and substantial action” from the UK government after a Downing Street meeting with energy companies broke up without any agreement to provide further support. She warned that a lack of firm action “will cost lives”.
Responding to the committee’s measures, David Lonsdale, director of the Scottish Retail Consortium, said on social media: “Sounds encouraging, SRC looks forward to engaging and contributing further suggestions over the coming days.”
Scottish ministers also agreed to maximise financial support to those most in need and consider urgently all options within devolved powers for regulatory action to limit the impact of the cost increases.
Measures will be taken to strengthen the safety net of emergency food and fuel provision and provide further advice to households on using energy more efficiently and reducing consumption
The Resilience Committee will meet on a weekly basis for the foreseeable future to oversee and direct progress on these immediate actions and keep under ongoing review any further steps that the Scottish Government can take.
The committee called on the UK Government to double the financial support already provided, cancel the forthcoming increase in the energy price cap, introduce an energy price cap for smaller companies, increase the windfall tax, and provide more support to boost public sector pay increases.
The First Minister said: “It is clear that the UK currently faces a rapidly escalating emergency that goes beyond simply the cost of living and is now a more general cost of everything crisis.
“This emergency may be of a different nature to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it is on a similar scale.
“In the absence of substantial and urgent action, this emergency will cause acute deprivation and suffering. It will affect access to practical necessities for millions of people across the UK. Bluntly, it will cost lives.
“To illustrate the severity of the situation, the Scottish Government estimates that, even with current UK Government mitigations, at least 700,000 households in Scotland – 30% of all households – will be living in extreme fuel poverty by October. That number could be even higher, if the Ofgem price cap for October 2022 is above £2,800.
“It is essential, therefore, that the response from government at every level is commensurate, in scale and speed, to the nature and magnitude of the emergency.
“In developing a response, governments must first and foremost address immediate need. We must all focus on supporting individuals, businesses and jobs by addressing the principal root causes of the problem.
“Scottish Ministers are clear that the powers and resources needed to tackle this emergency on the scale required – access to borrowing, welfare, VAT on fuel, taxation of windfall profits, regulation of the energy market – lie with the UK Government. This is reflected in the actions we have proposed and set out today.
“At the same time, the Scottish Government will continue to do everything within our resources and powers to help those most affected.”