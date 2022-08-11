FM orders budget review and business meeting

Crisis 'will cost lives'

Nicola Sturgeon: ‘this is a general cost of everything crisis’

Scottish Government ministers have agreed to an emergency budget review and called a meeting with energy companies, banks and food retailers to assess what action is needed to tackle the cost of living crisis.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon chaired the Government’s Resilience Committee on Thursday to discuss the measures needed with a warning that it is “on a similar scale” to the Covid pandemic.

She repeated her demands for “urgent and substantial action” from the UK government after a Downing Street meeting with energy companies broke up without any agreement to provide further support. She warned that a lack of firm action “will cost lives”.

Responding to the committee’s measures, David Lonsdale, director of the Scottish Retail Consortium, said on social media: “Sounds encouraging, SRC looks forward to engaging and contributing further suggestions over the coming days.”

Scottish ministers also agreed to maximise financial support to those most in need and consider urgently all options within devolved powers for regulatory action to limit the impact of the cost increases.

Measures will be taken to strengthen the safety net of emergency food and fuel provision and provide further advice to households on using energy more efficiently and reducing consumption