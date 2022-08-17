Proposal withdrawn
FirstGroup pursuer drops interest in takeover
The US private equity firm pursuing transport Group FirstGroup has decided not to bid for the Aberdeen-based company.
Ahead of a takeover panel deadline on Thursday to declare its intentions, I Squared Capital Advisors said it did not intend to make a firm offer for Britain’s largest train operator and holder of bus franchises.
On Monday the Miami-based infrastructure investor announced a final proposal of 135p per FirstGroup share, comprising 133.9p plus the 1.1p final dividend being paid on 19 August, together with further contingent value from the First Transit earnout.
FirstGroup’s board concluded that the cash component “significantly undervalues FirstGroup’s continuing operations and its future prospects, and the contingent value does not provide shareholders with sufficient certainty.”
Yesterday afternoon I Squared issued a statement that it does not intend to make a firm offer.
FirstGroup said it is “a cash generative, well capitalised business with a significantly de-risked balance sheet and strong positions in the UK bus and rail markets”.
It said that with new chief executive Graham Sutherland in place, it has “a resilient and robust platform from which to develop and maximise both organic and inorganic opportunities that exist for growth in the core business.
“Additionally, there is further value to be realised from FirstGroup’s non-core businesses which include the value of the legacy Greyhound assets and residual liabilities as well as the value of the First Transit earnout.
“Furthermore, in First Bus, the group continues to progress towards delivering its 10% margin target and further passenger volume and yield growth over time.”
FirstGroup said it is well-placed to benefit from over £1bn funding announced by the UK government as part of the National Bus Strategy, and to capitalise on the move to lower risk, long-term model of rail operations following the introduction of the National Rail Contracts.
“The board is confident the transformation undertaken since the arrival of David Martin as chairman in August 2019 will deliver significant long term value creation for FirstGroup shareholders.
“The board reaffirms its expectation that, while some uncertainty remains around the pace of recovery in light of the pandemic and the broader macroeconomic backdrop, the group will make significant further progress in the current financial year.
FirstGroup’s shares closed down 14.75p (11.4%) at 114.25p.