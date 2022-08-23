Eureka sees turnover rise after restructure

New focus

David Lindores: great numbers

Software firm Eureka Solutions has posted a 15% increase in annual turnover to £5.25 million following a restructuring of its cloud business.

The year to the end of May saw the East Kilbride-based company expand staff numbers, while winning significant new business in the sport, gaming, clothing and online retail sectors.

David Lindores, CEO, said: “These are great numbers and reflect a real buzz around our company at the moment. Investment in our people is really paying off.

“We started out the financial year by undertaking a restructure of the company into separate divisions. The clarity and focus that has given to our teams has been brilliant.

“There’s no doubt that our business has also benefitted from the changes in working practices which came about as a result of the pandemic. Those continue to give us a favourable tailwind.

“However, the main reason we are seeing this growth is down to our employees. They are delivering excellence across sales, client relationships and technical solutions. That is what is bringing in more business.”

Headcount at Eureka Solutions increased from 62 to 72. With further growth expected, the firm will be stepping up its graduate recruitment programme. It says the new divisional structure also gives staff clearer progression paths.

Under the new divisional structure, Mr Lindores has oversight of the business delivering Oracle NetSuite.