Easdales’ homes plan for Tate & Lyle site

£15m project

Before and after: the refinery site will be turned over to houses

A plot of land which once formed part of the former Tate & Lyle sugar refinery in Greenock has been earmarked for a £15 million private housing development by Sandy and James Easdale.

The 5.2-acre elevated site on Drumfrochar Road was sold by property agents Bowman Rebecchi in October 2021 after the long-term vacant site closed in 1997.

Development plans have since been submitted by Dalglen Investments which jointly purchased the site as part of its £800 million countrywide property portfolio.

James and Sandy Easdale

Dalglen’s property investment operations are behind several housing projects throughout Scotland, including the former IBM site in Greenock, the former Tullis Russell paper factory in Glenrothes, and a waterside housing development at Dumbarton, creating more than 3,000 homes within the next decade.

This latest project in Greenock will comprise 46 homes, with a new double entry point from Lynedoch Street created from the development which will be split across two levels.

The site has been identified as a priority place as part of Inverclyde Council’s Local Development Plan.

Speaking of the plans, Sandy Easdale said: “We have submitted this new proposal with the intent to create increased housing capacity and to continue to support the future economic prosperity of the Broomhill and Drumfrochar area.