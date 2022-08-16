Dunn appointed a legal director at Vialex

Law

Edinburgh-based legal services firm Vialex has further boosted its team with the appointment of Steven Dunn, who joins as a legal director to head up pensions and immigration law.

Mr Dunn, pictured, who has more than 25 years’ experience in pensions, joins from Anderson Strathearn where he was head of pensions and senior associate immigration law.

At Vialex he will work with senior legal director Scott Moncur, who joined earlier this year as head of financial services and sustainable development, to spearhead the continued expansion of the firm’s legal services advisory work in the financial services sector.

Commenting on Mr Dunn’s appointment, Keith Anderson, CEO, said “Our financial services practice is developing at pace, and Steven adds a further string to our bow with his extensive experience in pensions.

“Also his experience in immigration law plugs a gap in our offering, and will allow us to better support corporates in all sectors looking to bring in talented and highly skilled people to their organisations.

“We see a real opportunity in that area and Steven’s expertise will help us deliver on that.”