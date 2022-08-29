Dundee secures key role in biggest wind farm

Pre-assembly deal

John Alexander & Adam Ezzamel & David Webster

Port of Dundee has secured a key role in the development of Scotland’s biggest offshore wind project.

It will be the pre-assembly and marshalling site for the construction of the 1.1 gigawatt Inch Cape Offshore Wind Farm, which will be commissioned later this decade.

The agreement will see turbine blades, towers and nacelles, which house the turbine generators, being delivered to and pre-assembled at the port’s Renewables Hub before being shipped out for installation 12 kilometres off the Angus coast.

Dundee has been chosen after a competitive selection process due to its proximity to the project site, coupled with its storage and assembly capacity and purpose-built quayside facilities.

The offshore wind project will be Scotland’s largest single source of renewable power when built and will feature the tallest turbines ever deployed in Scottish waters, with consent for tip heights of up to 291 metres.

Inch Cape Offshore has reserved the entire Renewables Hub at the port, equivalent to 28 football pitches, from March 2025 to March 2026, with around 50 staff expected to be on site over that time.

Adam Ezzamel, project director, said: “The port is ideally-sited for our construction operation and offers us the area we require for the number – and sheer scale – of the turbines we will be deploying.

“Offshore construction is a specialist area and the Port of Dundee offers us a management team with the experience and capability to deal with the logistical challenges that have to be managed during our construction phase.