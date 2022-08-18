Digital marketing
Digitise or risk failure, warns tech guru
Businesses in Scotland are being urged to harness the power of digital marketing to navigate inflation challenges or face possible failure as economists warn of a looming economic downturn.
With fresh business support measures unveiled by the UK Government under its Help To Grow Digital scheme – and the extension of the Vodafone business.connected initiative which offers a raft of free online training to businesses – one tech provider claims there has never been a more crucial time for the over 360,000 SMEs in Scotland1 to bolster their digital marketing and rapidly upskill in this area to survive.
According to Michael Carlin, CEO and Founder of Zym, Scottish firms without digital marketing and sales skills will be more exposed to economic perils, however, support programmes from the public and private sector have never been stronger to bolster defences and facilitate growth.
He said: “It’s encouraging to see the number of start-up businesses growing as we emerge from the pandemic. However, support for digital skills will be critical if they are to survive, stay resilient and drive growth.
“With one in five businesses failing in their first year, new start-ups in particular, will need an in-depth understanding of digital skills – whether that’s social media, digital marketing or cybersecurity to make it over the sink-or-swim hurdle.”
A recent survey by Enterprise Nation and Vodafone found businesses believe being digitally savvy is crucial for survival. Four out of 10 small firms have invested in growing their digital capacity to try and mitigate the soaring cost of doing business, with 45% of small and medium-sized firms reporting they increased their digital capability last year, while 68% said they plan to do so over the next 12 months.
According to the survey results, the decision to invest digitally was primarily to drive growth (47%) with others saying it was a consequence of the pandemic (29%) and 16% attributing it to the cost-of-living crisis.
Through Help To Grow Digital, companies will be able to access Zym’s automated digital marketing software, aimed at accelerating sales growth from just £24.50 per month (including the Government-funded 50% subsidy).
Zym has also been confirmed as a new delivery partner for Vodafone’s business.connected newly extended initiative, which provides a range of free online training and mentoring to UK businesses with 0-249 employees.
Operated alongside partners Enterprise Nation, Samsung, Zym and Cisco, more than 100,000 small businesses have benefitted from the programme’s suite of subsidised digital products and offerings to help businesses grow. It is hoped the scheme will result in the upskilling the digital capabilities of an additional 800,000 small businesses over the next three years.
Daniel Cairo, Zym’s programme manager, said: “In 2014, there were 1,000 marketing technology providers to choose from, but today, there’s a staggering 9,932. Aside from the price rises businesses are facing, SMEs can also be paralysed by choice – because they need to navigate this minefield of digital tools.
“Once they’ve chosen the solution and signed up, wraparound support for how they integrate the software is critical, if SMEs are to make the most out of the tools. Taken together, the Help to Grow scheme and business.connected will provide holistic support – access to discounted software, a proven methodology and, crucially, education, so SMEs can better implement the tools to their full potential.”
Business.connected courses have resonated particularly well with SoHo (Small Office, Home Office) businesses – defined as those organisations with 10 workers or fewer – who account for nine-in-10 signups to the programme.
Mr Carlin continued: “From day one, our goal at Zym has been to help business owners access digital technology to fast-track the growth of their businesses — a vision that is mirrored by the Help to Grow Digital and business.connected initiatives.
“We believe small and medium sized businesses are the backbone of our economy and crucial in the UK’s fight against what many are describing as a looming recession.
“We are a small, growing business ourselves and created Zym for people like us — real business owners who want to save time, save money, and grow – which is why we believe these new initiatives across the private and public sectors have the potential to be a real gamechanger for small business owners right across the UK.”
