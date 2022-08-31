Digital economy a target for ‘creative fraudsters’

Financial crime

Cases of fraud are on the rise (pic: Terry Murden)

Fraudsters are finding new ways to steal money with the shift to digital transactions becoming an increasing target for scammers.

New research has found a sharp rise in the number and value of fraud cases, while the delays in prosecutions caused by the pandemic have added to the pressure on the courts.

Analysts at KPMG attributed rising cases of fraud on financial institutions to the “changing global banking landscape”.

Its report said that “branch networks are shrinking, volumes of digital payments are increasing and payments are being processed in seconds”. This resulted in fraudsters “creatively finding new ways to steal more from financial institutions and their customers”.

Embezzlement and money laundering have both risen, as KPMG said the figures demonstrated that “the eruption of fraud sweeping the UK is showing no sign of slowing”.