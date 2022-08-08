Data platform Legado acquires Wonderbill

B2B deal

Anja Beisel, Josif Grace, and Alex Shiell of Legado

Edinburgh-based open document and data platform specialist Legado has confirmed that it is acquiring the consumer and B2B bill management technology from London-based WonderBill. Terms were not disclosed.

Legado plans to repurpose WonderBill’s technology to support its B2B personal data management and engagement platform that counts M&G, one of the UK’s largest and longest established investment managers, among its client base.

FNZ, the global wealth management platform, and M&G are major backers of Legado through an investment round in 2019.

Digital vault technology has seen unprecedented interest in recent years, following an increased focus on customer wellbeing within the context of the current challenging economic backdrop.

Josif Grace, CEO and founder of Legado, said: “We’ve got the backing of some of the biggest institutions in the financial services sector.”

CEO Grace set up the business in 2018, after having returned from Silicon Valley where he was chief of staff at RocketSpace, the technology campus in San Francisco that helped to incubate tech giants like Airbnb, Uber, and Snapchat.