Challenge for Rajan | McGrory’s cities role

Media moves

Amol Rajan: antidote

The BBC’s media editor Amol Rajan will become the third host of University challenge when he replaces Jeremy Paxman from autumn next year.

Rajan will step down from his media role, but will continue to present BBC Radio Four’s Today programme and Amol Rajan Interviews.

The BBC announced this week that Mr Paxman would be stepping down from the long-running BBC2 quiz show after 28 years.

Mr Rajan said University Challenge is “the best possible antidote to cynicism about young people, allowing millions of us to test our wits against the best minds of a new generation.”

He added: “I am very conscious that in the late, great Bamber Gascoigne, and that giant of British culture, Jeremy, I have vast shoes to fill. With his immense intellect, authority, and respect from students and viewers alike, Jeremy hands over a format, and show, as strong as ever.”

BBC’s director of unscripted, Kate Phillips, said: “University Challenge is an incredibly important staple of our entertainment slate as it continues to entertain, challenge and educate audiences.”

McGrory’s new role

Regional news publisher National World has appointed Euan McGrory as editor-in-chief of its city newspapers.

He will be overseeing the strategic development and print operations of National World’s city titles including the Edinburgh Evening News, Yorkshire Evening Post (Leeds) and The Star (Sheffield).