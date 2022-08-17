Call to cap rates and invest as inflation hits 10.1%

Cost of living

The cost of living is rising ahead of forecast

Business leaders have called for investment in energy supply to ease global price shocks, together with a cap on business rates as inflation hit 10.1% in the year to July.

This was up from 9.4% in June and well above analysts’ predictions of 9.8%. It is the highest rate since 1982.

Higher food and transport costs are the key factors. Food inflation is running at 12.6%, according to the Office for National Statistics.

Separate data from the Scottish Retail Consortium showed that Scottish retail sales flatlined in August as a modest rise in the value of sales was wiped out by the impact of record rising inflation.

Alpesh Paleja, CBI lead economist, said: “The cost-of-living crisis is now very real for both households and businesses, so there needs to be a concrete way forward to support vulnerable groups with higher energy bills.

“But we also need to think about the longer term: incentivising investment in the energy transition is key to reducing our exposure to global price shocks, and bolstering the UK’s energy security.

“Taking overdue actions to shore up potential growth – for example, adding immediate flexibility to the Apprenticeship Levy for one year – will also build resilience to price pressures over the long term.”

Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the British Retail Consortium, said: “With inflation showing little sign of slowing, retailers could face a 10% hike in their business rates bill in the coming year.

“This would impose a cost-nightmare of hundreds of millions of pounds on retailers who are already struggling with razor-thin margins. The next Prime Minister must act, freezing the multiplier to avoid placing a further burden on retailers, and the customers they serve.”

David Lonsdale: need for a rates cap (pic: Terry Murden)

Responding to concerns over business rates, David Lonsdale, director of the Scottish Retail Consortium, added: “The Scottish Government’s spending review suggested the business rate may rise next Spring.

“Given the weakness in consumer demand, sluggish footfall, and spiralling cost of doing business, any further hike in Scotland’s business rate – already at a 23-year high – needs to be knocked firmly on the head.”

Marc Crothall, chief executive of the Scottish Tourism Alliance, said: “The lowering of VAT rates, a freeze on the energy price cap and the introduction of a price cap for businesses plus extended relief on business rates are just some of the measures we would urge governments to implement and do so immediately before we see a wave of business closures and job losses.”

British Chambers of Commerce director of policy and public affairs, Alex Veitch, said: “The Government should act and has levers to pull to give vital support to businesses now.

“The two immediate and impactful choices would be to review and reform the Shortage Occupations List to help fill the 1.3 million job vacancies; and bring businesses’ energy costs down by lowering the VAT rate from 20% to 5%.