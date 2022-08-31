BrewDog shuts six bars as Watt demands action

Call to 'get a grip'

James Watt: heart-breaking to close bars

Scottish brewer BrewDog has shut six of its UK bars because of rising costs and co-founder James Watt has urged the UK government to “get a grip”.

wo weeks after opening Britain’s biggest bar in London’s Waterloo he said “reality is biting” and called on Tory leadership rivals Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak to “please stop the charade”.

He revealed on social media that the company had “lots of new openings planned with over 20 locations in construction and planning”, but warned that there were deep-seated problems in the sector that required an immediate response.

“It’s important the success of Waterloo doesn’t blind us all to the reality we as a sector are facing, nor to the sheer ‘rabbit in the headlights’ paralysis of this zombie government, still intent on this bizarre leadership farce, instead of getting to grips with the kind of challenges that will result in more business causalities than the pandemic did,” he said.

“Industry experts estimate that up to a staggering 70% of the UK’s bars, pubs and restaurants could be forced to close due to soaring energy prices and huge cost price increases and unfortunately, we are not exempt from these headwinds.