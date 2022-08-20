Bin strike goes on despite revised pay offer

Councils dispute

Council bosses have made a revised offer

A strike among council workers will continue after trade unions said a revised 5% offer is not enough.

The latest proposal, giving every worker a living wage of £10.50 an hour, emerged from a meeting of council leaders across Scotland.

Cleansing workers in Edinburgh began an 11-day strike on Thursday after rejecting an earlier offer of 3%.

Scotland’s interim Finance Secretary John Swinney stepped in to provide £140m for councils to settle the dispute.

Katie Hagmann, a spokeswoman for Cosla, the umbrella group for Scottish local authorities, said that following the meeting she had been mandated “to move forward with our trade union partners on the basis of an offer that raises the overall value to 5 per cent and in addition raises the Scottish local government living wage to £10.50.”

But the unions said the new terms were not enough to call an and to the strike.