Councils dispute
Bin strike goes on despite revised pay offer
A strike among council workers will continue after trade unions said a revised 5% offer is not enough.
The latest proposal, giving every worker a living wage of £10.50 an hour, emerged from a meeting of council leaders across Scotland.
Cleansing workers in Edinburgh began an 11-day strike on Thursday after rejecting an earlier offer of 3%.
Scotland’s interim Finance Secretary John Swinney stepped in to provide £140m for councils to settle the dispute.
Katie Hagmann, a spokeswoman for Cosla, the umbrella group for Scottish local authorities, said that following the meeting she had been mandated “to move forward with our trade union partners on the basis of an offer that raises the overall value to 5 per cent and in addition raises the Scottish local government living wage to £10.50.”
But the unions said the new terms were not enough to call an and to the strike.
Alison MacLean, Unite’s industrial officer, said: “It has taken Cosla over five months to make an offer which we can take to our members for consideration.
“While the 5% offer is an improvement, it is important to emphasise that it comes at a time when the broader retail price index has now hit a 40-year high at 12.3%.
“Unite’s local government committee will urgently consider this latest offer. At this juncture the strikes for next week continue as planned.”
Keir Greenaway, Scotland senior organiser at the GMB union, said: “The latest proposals will be considered by our local government committee, but the principle of a flat rate award is a key demand of the trade union pay claim.
“For any offer to be deemed worthy of our members’ full consultation the biggest cash increases must go to the lowest paid.”
Shona Robison, the local government minister, said: “The UK government has provided no further funding for these pressures with last year’s spending review not taking account of the levels of pay uplift needed or the wider effects of inflation. Nevertheless, we have sought to support a meaningful revised offer in the face of the cost emergency.”
Litter pickers were out on the streets of Edinburgh attempting to minimise the effects of the city’s bin strike on the Festival which is also being hit by more strikes on the railways.
More than 45,000 rail workers are taking part today in the latest strike over pay and conditions.
Network Rail said only 20% of trains would run, with major firms including LNER and Cross Country affected.
It comes after UK-wide rail strikes on Thursday and walkouts on the London tube network on Friday.
The RMT union’s Mick Lynch said more industrial action was “very likely”.
Network Rail, says its latest offer is worth more than 5%, although this depends on whether workers accept “modernising reforms”.
However, the RMT says this is a “paltry sum”.