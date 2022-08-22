Update:

Construction

Bancon Group adds four directors to team

| August 22, 2022
 Derek Wann, Peter Barron, Senga Buntrock and Ray Turner

Aberdeenshire-based housebuilding and construction company, Bancon Group, has strengthened its senior team with the appointment of four directors

Senga Buntrock has joined from the energy sector, while Derek Wann, Ray Turner and Peter Barron have all been promoted to director roles in Deeside Timberframe and Bancon Construction.

As director of people, culture and organisational development, Ms Buntrock will play a key role in the group’s strategy to attract, retain and develop the best people.

Mr Wann has been appointed commercial director at Deeside Timberframe, while Mr Barron has been promoted to business development director at Bancon Construction and Mr Turner has been appointed framework director, also at Bancon Construction.

John Irvine, group chief executive, said: “These appointments significantly bolster our plans for growth on the back of our recent strong financial results.

“They will not only support our business generation capability but will also ensure we can deal with any market fluctuations more effectively.”

