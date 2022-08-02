‘Attention seeking Sturgeon best ignored’

Truss on FM:

Liz Truss on a referendum: ‘no, no, no’

Tory party leadership candidate Liz Truss last night described Nicola Sturgeon as an “attention seeker” and said the best tactic was to ignore her.

Addressing a hustings event, the race leader and Foreign Secretary ruled out a second independence referendum if she became Prime Minister.

Ms Truss described herself as “a child of the Union”, having spent some of her early life in Paisley and in Leeds.

“I really believe we’re a family and we’re better together,” she told Conservative party members in Exeter.

To cheers and applause, she said: “I think the best thing to do with Nicola Sturgeon is ignore her.

“She’s an attention seeker, that’s what she is.