Update:

Industrial units

Allied Parts joins tenants at Turnhouse Court

By a Daily Business reporter | August 19, 2022
Half-full: Turnhouse Court

A vehicle spare parts business has expanded to an industrial park near Edinburgh Airport

Allied Parts’ opening of the Distrigo Relay site marks the latest occupier at Turnhouse Court, Newbridge which has seen a steady uptake since its recent completion. It is now 50% let.

Chris McKay, department manager at Allied Parts, said: “The success of Allied Parts in Aberdeen and the increased demand from Edinburgh customers has allowed us to open a new site to meet the needs of the motor trade in Edinburgh.”

Anne Maclaren, regional property manager at Whittle Jones Scotland, managing agent acting on behalf of site owner Northern Trust Company, said: “Allied Parts expansion and their creation of jobs at this new Distrigo Relay site is a fantastic addition to the development.”

There are also plans for a second phase of the development, incorporating four larger units.

