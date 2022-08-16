All to play for after Rangers and PSV finish level

Champions League play-off

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter |

Champions League play-off, 1st leg

Rangers 2 PSV Eindhoven 2

Ibrox Stadium

Close: Giovanni van Bronckhorst

Rangers’ Champions League hopes are on a knife edge after they shared four goals with PSV Eindhoven at Ibrox in the first leg of their play-off tie.

The Glasgow side will have to produce another famous performance away from home next week if they are to make their first appearance in the lucrative group stages for 12 years.

All eyes will be on the Philips Stadion next Wednesday with a multi-million-pound jackpot on the line, and Giovanni van Bronckhorst will be frustrated not to be taking an advantage into the return leg.

Rangers weren’t at their best but did well to bounce back from conceding the opening goal in the first half, Sangare breaking the deadlock eight minutes from half-time.

The goal silenced the home fans but they were back in full voice moments later when Antonio Colak finished off a superb flowing move to send the teams in at the break on level terms.

The hosts took the lead with 20 minutes remaining, although it was a moment to forget for PSV keeper Walter Benitez who let a long-range free-kick from Tom Lawrence slip through his hands and over the line.

It looked just the catalyst Rangers needed however they couldn’t see out the game without conceding another goal from a corner, this time Obispo heading home from close range.

The return in Eindhoven will hold no fears for Rangers, who have produced numerous superb displays on their travels in recent seasons.

However, Van Bronckhorst will need to see a much-improved performance, particularly at the back, if Rangers’ Champions League dream is to become a reality.

“It was very close, the differences aren’t that big,” he said. “The tie is open. We go next week and still have the chance to go through. PSV are an excellent team, they showed that today.”

Goals: Rangers – Colak (40), Lawrence (70); PSV – Sangare (37), Obispo (78).

Rangers: McLaughlin, Tavernier, Goldson, Sands, Barisic, Lawrence, Davis (Kamara, 71), Lundstram, Colak, Tillman (Wright, 71), Kent.