Abrdn slumps | L&G resilient | Bellway upbeat

7am: Abrdn slumps

Asset manager Abrdn slumped to a £320 million half-year loss before tax as it took a hit from falling stock markets.

The Edinburgh-based company, formerly Standard Life Aberdeen, said the loss compared to a profit of £113m in the same period last year. It said its growth plans will take longer than expected. Full story here

7am: Legal & General

Group chief executive Sir Nigel Wilson said: “We’ve made a good start to the year.

“We have delivered for our institutional clients and retail customers, while generating good volumes and margins.

“Our balance sheet is strong and highly resilient, with a solvency ratio of 212% and with 100% of cash flows received from our Direct Investments.

“We are committed to providing financial security for our customers and colleagues in a tough economic climate and remain confident in our ability to grow profits sustainably and at attractive returns over the long-term.”

Operating profit of £1.16bn, up 8% (H1 2021: £1.079bn)

· Earnings per share of 19.28p, up 8% on H1 2021 (17.78p)

· Profit after tax of £1.15bn (H1 2021: £1.06bn)

· Interim dividend of 5.44p, up 5% (H1 2021: 5.18p)

7am: Bellway upbeat

Housebuilder Bellway said the UK housing market remains robust, underpinned by good mortgage availability and low levels of unemployment across the country.

In a trading update for the year to the end of July it said the overall reservation rate rose by 6.9% to 218 per week (2021 – 204, 2020 – 178) and although interest rates and fuel costs have contributed to the rise in the cost of living.

Upward pressure on build costs has persisted across the sector throughout the year, with rising energy prices, global supply chain constraints and increasing wage costs all contributing to the rise. Strong commercial disciplines, forward buying and value engineering initiatives have helped to mitigate these upward cost pressures which overall have been offset by house price inflation.

The availability of materials has gradually improved through the second half of the financial year .

The group has delivered record housing revenue, which rose by 13% to over £3.5 billion (2021 – £3,107.1 million, 2020 – £2,204.4 million).

The underlying operating margin for the 2022 financial year is expected to rise to around 18.5%3 (2021 – 17.0%, 2020 – 14.5%), driven by improved site operating efficiency and completions from more recently acquired land.

Global markets

Asian markets were mixed with the Nikkei 225 down 0.87% while the Hang Seng rose nearly 1%.

On Wall Street all three main indices slid 0.1% as the market rally paused for breath after recent gains.