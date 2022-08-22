Abraham becomes CCO at Tesco Bank

Banking

Tesco Bank has appointed Tracy Abraham as chief customer office, subject to regulatory approval.

Ms Abraham (pictured) has spent more than 25 years in senior marketing and communication roles, most recently as group marketing director at The AA. She has also held chief marketing officer positions at Experian, CPP Group and Monzo. Prior to her career in financial services she worked for a number of media organisations including Channel 4 and Channel 5.

Ms Abraham will join Tesco Bank’s executive committee and will report directly to chief executive Gerry Mallon. She will be responsible for developing Tesco Bank’s customer offering across its banking, insurance and money services propositions.

Mr Mallon said Ms Abraham’s “breadth of experience and customer focus will be invaluable as we develop our strategy of delivering products which closely align to the needs of Tesco customers.”