Zahawi to revoke EU financial services laws

Mansion House speech

Nadhim Zahawi: wants agile regulation (pic: Treasury)

Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi intends to revoke the remaining EU laws governing financial services and replace them with a new set of “agile” regulations.

In his first speech as Chancellor, at Mansion House, London, Mr Zahawi confirmed that the Financial Services and Markets Bill will be introduced on Wednesday (20 July) – which is billed as the most significant piece of legislation affecting the sector for over a decade.

The Bill will implement the government’s vision for the sector to be open, green, technologically advanced and globally competitive while maintaining high levels of consumer protection.

The Chancellor also used his speech to set out his core three priorities for the coming months; first, delivering a coordinated, responsible approach to controlling inflation, secondly, delivering the government’s promise to create the conditions for a private sector recovery, and thirdly, delivering on his vision for financial services.

He said: “The British people can rest assured that we are getting on and delivering the benefits of Brexit.

“The measures I have announced tonight will unleash growth across our financial services sector and will allow us to unlock tens of billions of pounds of investment into the UK economy.

“Consumers will remain protected, with legislation ensuring that victims of scams can be compensated while also acting to protect access to cash for the millions of people that rely on it.”

The Financial Services and Markets Bill will enable the reform of Solvency II, which could lead to a reduction in excessive capital buffers and give insurers more flexibility to invest in long-term assets like infrastructure.

It will also increase the competitiveness of the UK’s wholesale capital markets, and reinforces our position as a leading centre for technology by supporting the safe adoption of certain types of stablecoins as a means of payment.