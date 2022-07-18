Mansion House speech
Zahawi to focus on the ‘power of enterprise’
Nadhim Zahawi will use his first speech as Chancellor to focus on controlling inflation, building sound finances, and the ‘power of enterprise’.
He will hope that his vision for the economy will help him remain in the role, having publicly backed Rishi Sunak, the current front runner in the race to be Tory leader and Prime Minister.
He will use the traditional Mansion House speech on Tuesday, to set out his credentials to an audience of key business figures but also to impress the winner in the leadership battle.
Mr Zahawi is expected to call for the repeal of “hundreds of pieces of retained EU law” that will be replaced with a “coherent and agile approach to financial regulation that is right for us.”
He will say that ‘the country should feel confident that we can, and we will, get inflation back under control.”
He will add: “We are steadying the ship. We are stabilising the economy. We are getting on with the task at hand,” he is expected to say.
Outlining the importance of creating the conditions for the private sector to grow the economy, he will say: “I know where the best ideas, the most effective delivery, the new growth, and the new jobs, are going to come from, the wealth creators and risk takers.
“So our top priority must be to grow the economy by unleashing the power of enterprise – to create the conditions for business to invest, innovate, and grow”.
Tulip Siddiq, Labour’s Shadow Economic Secretary to the Treasury, said: “All we have here are more woolly promises from a Chancellor whose central pledge so far has been to ransack public services and provide a plethora of unfunded tax cuts.
“As Labour has long set out, what we need is long term plan to build a stronger, more secure economy.
“But instead, the Tories have spent the last two years raising taxes on working people 15 times, and now spend every waking minute indulging in unfunded fantasy economics.
It has been six years since the Brexit vote, and the Government still has nothing to offer the City other than rhetoric, empty promises and desperate threats to undermine the independence of our world-leading financial services regulators.
“Labour will provide the City and our economy with the certainty and ambition it needs to thrive.”