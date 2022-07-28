Weir stocks soar on dividend increase

Market report

5pm: Weir ahead after dividend hike

Weir Group shares shot up 7.16% or 106.50p to 1,594p after the company revealed it planned to hike its interim dividend by 17% to 13.5p from 11.5p as a result of the board’s ‘high levels of confidence’ in its strategy and future prospects.

Adjusted half-year profit before tax on continuing operations was 20% higher at £143m (2021: £118m).

Jon Stanton, chief executive said: “Momentum continued to build through the first half as we won record orders, executed strongly and made meaningful progress in delivering our technology and sustainability roadmaps which underpin our growth and long term strategy.”

The FTSE 100 fell sharply after the US confirmed it was in technical recession but recovered to close just under 3 points down at 7,345.25.

Diageo sales soar

Johnnie Walker whisky maker Diageo posted full-year sales up 21.4% as bars reopened and consumers moved towards premium brands.

High-end brands contributed 57% of £15.5 billion in net sales in the year to 30 June.

Operating profit grew 18.2% to £4.4bn.

Chief executive Ivan Menezes said: “Looking ahead to fiscal ’23, we expect the operating environment to be challenging, with ongoing volatility related to COVID-19, significant cost inflation, a potential weakening of consumer spending power and global geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainty.”

Shell beats forecasts

Energy giant Shell reported a better-than-expected second-quarter profit of $11.5bn driven by soaring energy prices.

The company also announced a share buyback programme of $6bn to start in the third quarter.

Adjusted earnings rose 26% to $11.47bn, almost $0.5bn higher than a company-compiled forecast. Income surged 154% to $18bn.

Centrica

British Gas owner Centrica saw adjusted half-year operating profits rocket 412% to £1.34bn from £262m a year earlier.

It said the rocketing profits came against a backdrop of “high and volatile” commodity prices.

It has reinstated its dividend for the first time since the pandemic, declaring an interim payout of 1p, saying it would reinstate its progressive dividend to shareholders and “retain our historic policy to pay roughly one third of the full year dividend as an interim”.

BT revenue rises

BT Group posted a rise in first-quarter revenue after it lifted prices.

In the three months to 30 June, revenue edged up 1% to £5.1bn. This was due to improved pricing and solid trading in the Consumer and Openreach divisions.

Core earnings were 2% higher at £1.9 billion and it said it remained confident about its outlook.

Barclays profits fall

Barclays posted a 24% fall in pre-tax profits to £3.7bn as higher costs and a £300m impairment provision for bad debts amid the cost of living crisis weighed on the bank’s bottom line.

Group income came in at £13.2bn, up 17% year-on-year, including £800m from hedging arrangements related to the over-issuance of securities.

Credit impairment charges were £300m, compared to a £700m release of cash last year that had been set aside for debts expected during the Covid pandemic.

TSB profits rise

TSB reported a half-year statutory profit before tax of £102.9 million, compared to £42.9m in H1 2021.

Robin Bulloch, chief executive, said: “The past six months have been incredibly challenging for many people across the UK.

“We’ve invested in improving the customer experience, pressing ahead with our programme of branch upgrades and further developing our digital offer, as well as continuing to offer a strong mortgage proposition – all of which has contributed to sustainable balance sheet growth and improved profitability.”