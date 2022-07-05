Viability of projects at risk as building costs rise

Inflation impact

Big deal: 177 Bothwell Street

Uncertainty around rising costs is casting doubt on the viability of commercial property developments, according to a new report.

Inflation and the cost of capital are affecting investment decisions which are being further coloured by the prospect of recession and its impact on demand for space.

Colin Finlayson, director of Lismore Real Estate Advisors, says the development pipeline in Edinburgh and Glasgow remains “extremely limited” – partly down to a lack of quality sites, but also down to the significant rise and ongoing uncertainty around construction costs.

“Almost no developer can agree a fixed price contract, meaning significant risk around project viability, making funding new development extremely challenging,” he says in the firm’s second quarter review of the Scottish market.

UK pension funds and investment managers continue to seek secure long income defensive stock, particularly in the logistics and purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) sectors.

Colin Finlayson: cash remains king

There remains a significant weight of capital from overseas investors, particularly from North America, the Middle East and Europe. UK based property companies continue to be acquisitive in the retail warehousing and industrial sectors.

“Cash remains king, as the increasing cost of capital for debt-backed investors is creating an advantage to cash investors – if they can move quickly then opportunities will arise in the second half of the year,” said Mr Finlayson.

“Aberdeen could see a resurgence and be one of the winners over the next six months, with investors seeking out higher yielding stock to balance their portfolios. The Granite City may well begin turning heads, with a yield discount to prime central belt assets of circa 400-500 basis points.

“After a strong Q1, caution in the market is driven by the war in Ukraine, rising inflation and more challenging debt conditions has caused by investors to pause for breath.”