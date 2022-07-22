Update:

'Beacon of hope'

Ukraine and Russia agree deal to ease exports

By a Daily Business reporter | July 22, 2022
Signatories to the deal

An international food crisis has been averted after a deal was signed to allow Ukraine to resume exports of grain.

The deal, agreed by Russia, Ukraine, the UN and Turkey is considered a “beacon of hope” that it may hasten a truce in hostilities in the region, the UN’s Secretary General Antonio Guterres said.

It also offers hope for Ukrainian farmers, who have been able to maintain about 80% of production but have seen their exports cut to a fifth of normal output.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was instrumental in bringing the nations together and Turkey will inspect ships leaving the Black Sea ports to ensure they are not carrying weapons.

He added that the deal will help with food security and controlling inflation around the world.

…more follows

