Two join board at Celtic Renewables

Brett Simpson (left) with CEO Mark Simmers

Cleantech innovator Celtic Renewables has appointed two board members, coinciding with the completion of the company’s first production facility in Grangemouth and the unveiling of outline plans for a second biorefinery in the north of Scotland.

Brett Simpson has been appointed executive chairman with Eleanor Bentley taking up the role of non-executive director. Both bring with them extensive expertise in the cleantech, energy and chemicals sectors.

Mr Simpson holds a number of additional board positions at organisations including the University of St Andrews, Bladon Micro Turbines and The Wave Project.

While leading specialist global technology and manufacturing businesses, he has driven performance in challenging market conditions by defining and implementing strategic goals, engaging and empowering teams, and developing investor trust.

Ms Bentley’s expertise brings extensive skill in risk and financial management. She holds numerous non-executive positions at the University of Aberdeen, ICAS and Scottish Ballet.

Mark Simmers, CEO of Celtic Renewables said: “As we enter an exciting growth phase for the company, it is important that we have the guidance of an experienced board that can support us on our ambitious journey.

Both Brett and Eleanor have a proven track record of driving successful, high growth businesses and I look forward to working with them alongside Celtic Renewables’ experienced management team.”