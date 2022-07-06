Two become partners at Henderson Loggie

Accountancy

Blair Davidson and Dawn MacDougall

Henderson Loggie has promoted tax director Dawn MacDougall and audit and accounting director Blair Davidson to partner.

The appointments bring the total number of partners in the expanding accountancy and business advisory firm to 16.

Ms MacDougall joined Henderson Loggie last year from Big Four firm EY where she was head of tax in their Inverness office. With over 30 years’ tax experience, her focus will be on further growing the client base by developing the tax offering for owner managed businesses.

Mr Davidson has developed his career in audit and accounting with the firm since graduating from Dundee University in 2005. As well as continuing to service long-standing clients, he will drive expansion in those services across Tayside and the North East.

Alan Davis, Henderson Loggie chair, said: “These promotions build capacity at partner level that will underpin our continued commercial growth, allowing us to take advantage of the market opportunities for the firm that we are seeing.

“As partners, they will retain responsibility for excellent client service and will focus on developing their respective teams and nurturing the next generation of talent.”