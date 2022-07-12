Twitter sues Musk for terminating $44bn takeover

Social media battle

By a Daily Business reporter |

Twitter wants Elon Musk to honour the deal

Twitter is suing billionaire Elon Musk over his decision to walk away from his $44 billion takeover bid, stating it expects him to honour the terms of the deal.

The suit, filed in Delaware Chancery Court, follows Musk’s decision last Friday to pull out after alleging the social media company had not provided the necessary data and information he needed, particularly on fake accounts.

Twitter is insisting he complete the deal on the agreed terms of $54.20 per Twitter share, according to a court filing.

A lawsuit states: “Having mounted a public spectacle to put Twitter in play, and having proposed and then signed a seller-friendly merger agreement, Musk apparently believes that he – unlike every other party subject to Delaware contract law – is free to change his mind, trash the company, disrupt its operations, destroy stockholder value, and walk away.”

Shares in the social media platform have tumbled to $34.06 from above $50 when the deal was accepted by Twitter’s board in late April.