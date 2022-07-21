Truss extends lead despite tax cuts concern

Leadership race

By a Daily Business reporter |

Liz Truss: ‘we need to unleash investment’

Liz Truss’s has extended her lead in the race for the Conservative Party leadership despite warnings from her rival and a think tank over her tax-cutting plans.

Former Chancellor Rishi Sunak said her “unfunded” £30 billion package of tax cuts would mean a “huge borrowing spree” and said inflation and interest rates would rise further.

He told LBC: “My strong point of view is if the government goes on a huge borrowing spree that is only going to make the situation worse.

“If we don’t get a grip of inflation now it will make families poorer in the long run, I want to avoid that at all costs.”

Ms Truss’s plan to reverse the planned corporation tax increase, scrap the increase in national insurance and the energy levy has also raised concerns among economists and tax experts.

The Institute for Fiscal Studies said the cuts would boost growth but not by enough to pay for themselves.