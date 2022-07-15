Troubled Ferguson ferry closer to completion

Key milestone

Glen Sannox sails down the Clyde (pics: Steve McIntosh Drone Services)

One of the two overdue ferries in the Clyde yard of Ferguson Marine has edged closer to completion after leaving Port Glasgow for a three-week stay in dry dock in Greenock.

Finishing touches will be made to, MV Glen Sannox’s internal systems, including its propulsion, and it will get a fresh coat of paint to its hull.

The ferry made the 40-minute voyage down the Clyde to the Dale’s Marine site at Greenock and will be worked on by a combination of Dale’s and around 130 Ferguson Marine staff.

MV Glen Sannox will return from dry dock in early August another step closer to completion.

Planned works include routine but important work on the vessel’s propulsion systems, seals and bow doors. Also planned is a fresh coat of paint which will represent a significant move closer to welcoming passengers. The dry docking comes following a successful engine test on 5 July.

The latest development will come as welcome relief to the Ferguson yard as the ferry is one of two which have suffered significant delays and cost over-runs.

Glen Sannox enters dry dock

David Tydeman, chief executive at FMPG, said: “The work being undertaken in collaboration with Dale’s is another important milestone in the delivery of MV Glen Sannox.

“The sub-waterline and aesthetic works being undertaken show that the ferry is coming along well, and we look forward to welcoming her back to Port Glasgow in August for a continuation of the commissioning programme.

“Our next major milestone is the testing of main engines and generators before October, which will bring the ship to life.”

MV Glen Sannox is scheduled to be delivered between March and May 2023, and Hull 802 between October and December 2023.