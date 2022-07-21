Supreme Court to hear indyref case in October

Date set

Independence campaigners will get a verdict on poll’s legality in October (pic: Terry Murden)

A legal case to establish whether the Scottish government can hold an independence referendum without consent from Westminster will be heard by the Supreme Court in October.

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is using the courts to challenge Westminster’s continued refusal to grant a new poll through what is known as a Section 30 order.

She has insisted that any referendum will only be held within the law and a hearing has been set for 11 and 12 October.

It means the case will be heard almost exactly a year before her plan to hold the vote, which is scheduled for 19 October 2023.

Ms Sturgeon and her nationalist supporters claim that because pro-independence parties secured a majority in the Scottish parliament last year they have a mandate for another referendum on the issue.

Critics say that, unlike the first past the post voting system, the referendum will be based on a straight majority of voters across the country and currently this is more evenly spread.