Stenson joins LIV rebels after Ryder Cup sacking

Henrik Stenson with Claret Jug in 2016

Henrik Stenson has joined the rebel LIV Golf series after being sacked as Europe captain for next year’s Ryder Cup.

The Swede, 46, confirmed in a statement that he was joining the controversial Saudi-backed breakaway event. He said he disagreed with the decision by Ryder Cup Europe but “for now it is a decision I accept”.

Stenson, winner of the Open in 2016, was appointed as captain in March and said he had made “specific arrangements with LIV Golf who have been supportive of my role as captain, to ensure I could fulfil the obligations of the captaincy.”

He added: “I am hugely disappointed to not be allowed to continue in my role but wish you all the best in your ongoing preparations.”

LIV Golf confirmed Stenson had joined the tour in a statement on Wednesday evening, along with American American duo Jason Kokrak and Charles Howell III.

They will make their first appearance in the third event of the series, the LIV Golf Invitational Bedminster, at Trump National Golf Club in New Jersey from July 29-31.

“Henrik Stenson adds yet another outstanding resume to LIV Golf’s global roster of elite players,” said two-time Open champion Greg Norman, CEO and commissioner of LIV Golf.ect”.

Ryder Cup Europe said its decision had been made “in light of decisions made by Henrik in relation to his personal circumstances” and that it had “become clear” he would “not be able to fulfil certain contractual obligations to Ryder Cup Europe”.