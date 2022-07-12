St Ninians outdoor arena in Fife available for hire￼

New venue

Stephen Mulhern hosted event at new outdoor arena

In a major boost for Scottish events and festivals, a new 5,400 square metre outdoor all-weather event arena near Kelty in Fife is now available for hire.

The venue is located within the spectacular reclaimed setting of the former St Ninians open cast coal mine.

The Platinum Jubilee Youth Spectacular, held last month, comprised more than 450 performers, including the Red Hot Chilli Pipers and was hosted by celebrity Stephen Mulhern.

Nearly 1,800 spectators at each of the performances were entertained, but the new arena space can accommodate much larger spectator and visitor numbers as each event requires.

Performance: Red Hot Chilli Pipers

Set alongside the Charles Jencks’ stunning land art forms, known locally as the ‘walnut whips’, and the large water bodies of Thornton Wood Loch and Loch Fitty, the site provides a large and flexible venue for hosting trade shows, commercial and corporate events and entertainments.

The arena and adjacent internal access roads and facility areas were constructed of over 30,000 tons of recycled rock from within the site, so greatly reducing the performance area’s carbon footprint.

National Pride UK Community Interest Company (CIC) has long term plans to develop the former opencast coalmine St Ninians into an Eco-Wellness and Leisure Park.

The 976-acre site at Junction 4, off the M90, aims to be an ecologically friendly and environmentally sensitive health, wellness and leisure destination.

Irene Bisset, chair of National Pride UK, said: “This arena is located in a truly spectacular setting with easy access to the national road network. It is now available for hire as a highly versatile venue and could be used to host a variety of possibilities.

“We would be delighted to speak with any event organiser looking for a unique outdoor venue in a setting that showcases Scotland’s heritage and potential.”

Enquiries should be made to National Pride UK CIC through info@nationalpride.co.uk