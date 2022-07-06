Update:

Start-up boost

Snugg raises funds to grow home energy platform

| July 6, 2022
Simon Oxley, Paul Kettlety (Chair), Robin Peters (CEO), Neil Svensen

Scottish fintech start-up Snugg has raised £1.2 million from private investors in its first seed fundraising round.

It will use the capital to accelerate development of a net-zero eco platform for UK homeowners and private landlords to make home energy efficiency improvements simpler and more affordable.

Snugg, launched last year, is based in the Bayes Centre at the University of Edinburgh, a data hub that is home to many data and digital start-ups.

Co-founder and CEO, Robin Peters, said: “We’re passionate about helping homeowners across the UK, and in international markets, tackle climate change by improving the energy efficiency of their homes.

“As part of the thriving Scottish Fintech community, we’re in the perfect place to forge the industry partnerships and access the skills we need.”

