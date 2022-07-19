Small firms call for reform of insurance market

Cost concern

Martin McTague: firms can be painfully exposed

Small firms are calling for a reform of the insurance market as many say they cannot afford soaring premiums.

The Federation of Small Businesses says there is growing concern that the insurance industry is not working for SMEs and the self-employed.

A new publication, Paying a premium? Reforming the insurance market to work for small firms, looks into the price of insurance and whether the products on offer are suitable for small business customers.

Almost two-thirds of firms (60%) have seen their insurance premiums rise in the last year and many cannot operate without various forms of cover.

Over half (52%) of those whose premium costs have risen say that the rise is 11% or greater, while some individual businesses have seen cost rises far in excess of that – particularly following a claim.