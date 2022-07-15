Singapore listing extends Whyte & Mackay reach

Asia move

Whyte & Mackay: next chapter

Emperador, owner of Scotch whisky brand Whyte & Mackay and the world’s largest brandy maker, has completed a secondary listing on the Singapore Exchange as part of international expansion plans.

The listing, announced in April, did not raise additional funds but will allow investors in Singapore – one of Asia’s biggest financial hubs – to trade shares in the global whisky and brandy conglomerate.

Emperador is part of the Alliance Global Group which also owns real estate developer Megaworld, Resorts World Manila casino and the Philippine operations of McDonald’s.

It acquired Glasgow-based Whyte & Mackay from United Spirits in 2014 following Diageo’s takeover of the group. Brands transferred to Emperador include The Dalmore, Jura and Tamnavulin.

Bryan Donaghey, head of the whisky business at Emperador and chief executive of Whyte & Mackay, said the move was “the start of the next chapter in our growth”.

He added: “This secondary listing leverages Singapore’s position as a global financial hub and will ensure we are well positioned to broaden our access to the international investment community in the future.”

The Manila-headquartered group further grew its international operations in 2016, adding Spanish group Bodegas Fundador and its brands – including Harveys Bristol Cream – to its roster.

The shares closed at S$0.45 ($0.32) each, after opening at S$0.435.