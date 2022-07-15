Scots universities top league for UK spin-outs

BBB research

Barry McCulloch: highly encouraging

Scotland’s universities produced the UK’s highest number of equity investment spin-outs last year, according to figures released by the British Business Bank.

Of the 211 deals, 44 (21% of the total) came from Scottish academic institutions – the highest figure of any region or devolved nation.

The south east of England was second with 39 spinouts receiving funding, while the East of England and London had 35 and 32 respectively.

It was the second year in a row Scotland was top for equity investment deals in university spinouts after recording 64 in 2020 – ahead of the south east’s and east of England’s 41 each.

Equity investment in Scottish spinouts has continued into 2022. Deals announced during the first half of the year include an £8m investment in Elasmogen, a biotechnology business spun out from the University of Aberdeen, and a £1.2m investment in WellFish Diagnostics, an aquaculture spinout from the University of the West of Scotland.

Barry McCulloch, senior manager, UK Network, Scotland at the British Business Bank, said: “Scotland is home to a number of world-class research institutions that are developing ground-breaking products and processes, particularly in sectors such as life sciences and technology.

“It’s highly encouraging to see Scottish businesses accounting for the highest proportion of equity investment deals to spinouts, with access to finance helping entrepreneurs turn research concepts into commercial ideas.

“Investing in research-led businesses is an essential part of fostering an innovation economy and the British Business Bank is committed to driving sustainable growth and prosperity across the UK, including ongoing funding for R&D-intensive businesses such as spinouts from Scottish universities.”

The latest figures follow the publication of a new study Backing innovation-led businesses: the role of public investment by the British Business Bank and UK Research and Innovation (UKRI).