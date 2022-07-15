ScotRail normalises but more disruption ahead

Timetable restored

ScotRail will restore its timetable but LNER services will be hit by new strikes

ScotRail will revert to its normal timetable on 20 July following the decision by train drivers to accept the improved pay offer.

It brings an end to the temporary service that has been in place since 23 May and means almost 700 services per day will be restored.

However, more disruption lies ahead after RMT union members at Network Rail and 14 train operators announced they will strike on 27 July, 18 and 20 August in a row over jobs, pay and conditions.

The first strike will take place the day before the Commonwealth Games opens in Birmingham.

Separately, train drivers at eight rail companies have agreed to strike on 30 July. This will affect LNER services on the east coast main line.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said the government and rail industry needed to understand that the “dispute will not simply vanish”, calling for a pay offer which “helps deal with the cost-of-living crisis, job security for our members and provides good conditions at work”.

Earlier this week, Network Rail made workers a fresh pay offer it said was worth more than 5% – but the offer depended on workers accepting “modernising reforms”.