Scotland gets first direct container link to China

East-west route

Greenock Ocean Terminal

A container service connecting China and Scotland directly for the first time is being launched in response to growing global pressures on the supply chain.

The new east and west bound freight route between Chinese ports to Greenock Ocean Terminal is a partnership between KC Liner Agencies, DKT Allseas and China Xpress.

The move will provide Scottish importers and exporters with a direct port of call and eliminate decades of frustrating issues with trans-shipments and major delays at other European ports.

The direct sailings will almost halve the transit times, compared to feeder services via continental Europe or other southern UK ports.

David Milne, KC Group shipping managing director, said: “This is a game-changer, not just for KC Group Shipping, but for the whole of Scotland.

“China Xpress is one of the most significant developments in the UK, especially Scotland’s shipping industry, for many years.

“The opportunities and benefits are endless, and this trade link could not have come at a better time for Scottish businesses.

“I’m constantly being told about the frustrations of delays at European ports, which hamper business operations and relationships for many.

“These frustrations will significantly reduce as a result of the China Xpress service.”

Jim McSporran, Clydeport director at Peel Ports, said: “It will be a really proud moment when we welcome the first direct container service connecting China and Scotland to Greenock Ocean Terminal.

“It’s a real vote of confidence that we have been chosen for this connection, which will improve the service for our customers.

“These direct services will reduce transit times and delays and prove to be a real boost to the wider supply chain.