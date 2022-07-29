ROX helps power Battersea’s retail revamp

London store

Battersea Power Station is being turned into a retail destination

ROX – Diamond & Thrills, the Scotland-based jewellery and watch retailer, will become one of the early occupants in the next phase of the £8bn Battersea power station redevelopment in London.

It will be the Glasgow company’s first store in London and its seventh in total when the 1,500 sq ft showroom opens in October.

ROX was set up 20 years ago by entrepreneurs Kyron Keogh and Grant Mitchell in Glasgow’s Argyll Arcade and now has stores in Edinburgh, Liverpool, Leeds and Liverpool.

Mr Keogh, managing director, said: “Since the day Grant and I founded ROX our aspirations have always been to take the brand to London. It is a city like no other and its retail scene is unrivalled.

Founders Kyron Keogh and Grant Mitchell

“Being able to showcase our brand in one of the most exciting retail schemes in the world right now is an honour.”

He added: “Like every industry we faced our fair share of challenges thanks to lockdowns and travel restrictions but it seems that many consumers are turning to and have rediscovered a love of fine jewellery.”

Battersea Power Station, a globally-recognised landmark in London, will be split across the two former turbine halls housing an array of brands from around the world in just over a hundred units.

There are already 20 bars, restaurants, shops, entertainment and leisure venues open and when completed, it will be the third largest retail destination in Central London.

Battersea Power House, also part of the development, will provide event spaces for culture, music, and fashion events. It will also feature a 109-metre glass lift inside one of the iconic chimney stacks.

Battersea Power Station is a familiar site on the London skyline

Designed by architect Sir Giles Gilbert Scott, Battersea Power Station was built in two stages which externally form a seamless and near symmetrical whole, but internally are designed in two distinct styles.

Battersea A, which completed in 1935 is in the Art Deco style prevalent at that time, while Battersea B, which completed in 1955, reflects the post war austerity with its industrial utilitarian design.

The power station, which also appeared as the cover of a Pink Floyd album, was decommissioned in 1983.