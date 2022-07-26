Rolls-Royce hires CEO | Drax | Craneware

Daily Business Live

REFRESH PAGE FOR UPDATES

9.30am: London higher

Blue chips continued their positive start to the week. The FTSE 100 was trading 55 points higher at 7,360.98.

7am: New Rolls-Royce CEO

Rolls-Royce has appointed Tufan Erginbilgic chief executive to succeed Warren East from 1 January.

Mr Erginbilgic, who has a background in engineering, has built his career in international business including over 20 years with BP, with five years as part of its executive team.

In his last role before leaving in 2020, he led BP’s downstream business, which included Refining, Petrochemicals, Service Station Network, Lubricants, Midstream operations and the Air BP jet fuel operation.

He has held several non-executive directorships in heavy industry and manufacturing companies, including at aerospace technology group GKN. He is currently a partner at Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), a private equity firm which owns Edinburgh Airport.

7am: Reach hit by rising costs

Daily Record and Daily Express owner Reach said revenues had slowed against strong comparatives last year.

Group revenue fell 1.6% while adjusted operating profit came in at £47.2m, down 31.5% (£21.7m); reflecting “unprecedented increase in newsprint cost” which was up c.65% on a like-for-like volume basis.

Full story here

7am: Drax accelerates

Power generator Drax said it is accelerating its investment in renewable generation, having recently submitted planning applications for the development of BECCS at Drax Power Station and for the expansion of Cruachan Pumped Storage Power Station in Scotland.

Adjusted EBITDA for the six months to the end of June came in at £225 million, up 21% (H1 2021: £186m). It has declared an interim dividend of 8.4p per share (2021: 7.5p) and expects to propose a full year dividend up 11.7% to 21p (2021: 18.8p).

Will Gardiner, CEO said: “In the UK and US we have plans to invest £3 billion in renewables that would create thousands of green jobs in communities that need them, underlining our position as a growing, international business at the heart of the green energy transition.”

7am: Craneware ahead

Following the acquisition of Sentry Data Systems in July 2021 group headline revenues for the year to the end of June increased 119% to about $165.5m with an adjusted EBITDA increase of 85% to over $50m.

In a trading update, the Edinburgh-based software company said the results include an approximate 11-month contribution from Sentry and are in line with management’s expectations.

Global markets – Walmart warning

US retail giant Walmart has issued a profits warning for the second time since May, as the soaring cost of food and fuel hits customer spending.

The company says it now expects profits to fall by as much as 13% this year. Its shares fell 10%, dragging down rival retailers Amazon and Target.

Amazon raised the price of its Prime service for UK customers for the first time since 2014 because of “increased inflation and operating costs”. Prime offers unlimited delivery of products, and entertainment streaming services.

US traders are looking ahead to Wednesday’s update from the Federal Reserve following its two-day policy meeting, with economists widely expecting the central bank to announce a three-quarter point interest rate hike. GDP data follows on Thursday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.28%, as the S&P 500 added 0.13%, while the Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.43%.