Agency launch
Rio Residential launches to shake up sector
Fusion Group of Companies, whose Drysdale & Company commercial property agency deals exclusively with the hospitality sector, has branched out into residential property sales.
It has teamed up with property professional Judy Shields, to jointly launch Rio Residential. As with Drysdale & Company, which is headed up on a day to day basis by Stuart Drysdale, Rio Residential will be a stand alone company within the Fusion umbrella.
Ms Shields has been working in the residential property sector at a senior level for the last eight years. Latterly she was senior associate director with Strutt & Parker in Edinburgh, having also spent time with McEwan Fraser as a residential and commercial property surveyor.
Her career has also seen her work as client relationship manager (restructuring) at KPMG, and area director for Clyde Property in Stirling.
With listings already under way from Stirling, down through Edinburgh, and to the Scottish Borders, Rio Residential will cover all aspects of residential sales, including redevelopment projects, property sourcing and off market.
Ms Shields said she is looking forward to bringing a new approach to the property industry with a complete one-point-of-contact service, adopting the way brokerages operate in the US, Australia and Dubai.
“Edinburgh property has been set in its ways for too long, I want to shake things up and do them differently and better,” she said.
While Rio Residential will be a standalone brand, Ms Shields will collaborate and network with Fusion Director Alex McKie who will promote and support Rio Residential within his extensive portfolio of owned hospitality businesses including The Isle of Skye Guest House and Old Churches House, Dunblane.
Another Fusion sub brand, Accommodation Services, looks after reservations and marketing for a number of hotels, self catering parks, B&Bs and serviced apartments across Scotland.
With Accommodation Services now having experienced a twentyfold growth across the pandemic, Fusion now owns, operates, manager or supports more than 2,000 rooms across Scotland handling and facilitating over £16 million in transactions.
Establishing a residential property brand is a further step for Fusion in its relationship with property.
Many of its hospitality brands have been developed from old, disused or rundown buildings which have been given the Fusion “house style” with their rooms modestly priced to exceed customer expectations.
It is increasingly known for “market innovation with a little disruption”, a sentiment shared by Judy Shields who wants to run her agency with more of an American real estate edge
Commenting on the launch of the business, she said: “I’m delighted to launch Rio Residential in partnership with Alex and The Fusion Group. We both share a desire to shake things up for the benefit of the customer.”
“Starting my own agency is something I’ve wanted to do for a while now. I feel that with Alex’s backing as a proven entrepreneur, the time is right to exploit the many opportunities I see now in residential property which is experiencing a real boom.”