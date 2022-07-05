Quiz Clothing finds answers to growth in sales

Retail returns

Quiz fashions have grown online

Fashion brand Quiz Clothing showed a strong return to growth after posting an £800,000 underlying profit for the year to the end of March following a £9.6m loss in the previous 12 months.

Group revenue increased 97% year on year to £78.4m (2021: £39.7m) following the removal of social restrictions.

Higher levels of full price sales resulted in an increase to the gross margin at 60.3%, consistent with the gross margin generated in the year prior to the pandemic, from 53.4% in FY 2021.

Online sales grew 66% through QUIZ’s own website.