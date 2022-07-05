Quiz back in profit | Sainsbury’s sales fall | car sales drop

Daily Business Live

9.30am: London turns lower

After an initial rise, the FTSE 100 has turned down, trading at 7,182.08 (-50.57 points).

7am: Quiz Clothing returns to profitability

Fashion brand Quiz Clothing showed a strong return to growth after posting an £800,000 underlying profit for the year to the end of March (2021: £9.6m loss).

Group revenue increased 97% year on year to £78.4m (2021: £39.7m) following the removal of social restrictions.

Higher levels of full price sales resulted in an increase to the gross margin at 60.3%, consistent with the gross margin generated in the year prior to the pandemic, from 53.4% in FY 2021.

Online sales grew 66% through QUIZ’s own website.

Active customers increased 74% on the prior financial year in line with demand for the company’s core occasion wear offering. International revenue almost doubled.

Revenues in the three months to 30 June 2022 increased 62% on the prior year and were consistent with the levels generated prior to the COVID-19 disruption on a like-for-like basis

The company said there is potential for sales later in the year to be impacted by the effect of the inflationary environment and increases in the cost of living on consumer confidence.

The board is not recommending the payment of a final dividend (2021: £nil).

7am: Sainsbury’s Q1 sales fall

Supermarket group Sainsbury’s posted a 4% fall in underlying sales in its first quarter, driven by weakness in general merchandise as consumers became more discretionary in their spending.

The company said its outlook for the full year was unchanged.

After six years as chief financial officer, Kevin O’Byrne has confirmed his intention to retire from Sainsbury’s at the end of this financial year, in March 2023.

7am: Car sales plummet

Car sales suffered their worst June figures since 1996 as registrations of new vehicles plummeted about 24% compared with June 2021, according to preliminary figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

Manufacturers have had problems fulfilling orders due to global shortages of semiconductors, the trade body said. Drivers are facing wait times of more than a year for some models.

During the first half of 2022, only about 800,000 new cars were sold, a 12% fall compared with the same period last year. This is the industry’s second weakest performance from January to June since 1992.

Global markets

In Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 was 1.0% higher in late trade. In China, the Shanghai Composite was 0.7% lower, while the Hang Seng in Hong was flat. Wall Street was closed for Independence Day.

The pound was trading at $1.2115 early Tuesday, largely unchanged from $1.2114 late Monday.

Brent oil was quoted at $113.22 a barrel, down a touch from $113.66.