Hub boost
Port of Leith in Morven project marshalling deal
Scotland’s largest offshore wind renewables hub, at the Port of Leith, has signed a deal with BP and EnBW to become the marshalling port for the giant Morven offshore wind project.
Morven, located 60km off the east coast of Scotland, was awarded to BP and EnBW during the ScotWind leasing round earlier this year.
Once completed, it is expected to have a generating capacity of 2.9 gigawatts, sufficient to power more than three million homes.
Forth Ports has invested £50 million in the Leith facility which will be in operation by the end of 2023 with the capacity for local content manufacturing, as well as a base for SMEs in the offshore wind supply chain. It is estimated that it will create up to 1,000 long term direct jobs and around 2,000 indirect jobs.
Carole Cran, chief financial officer at Forth Ports, said: “This is significant news for our business and for Scotland, as we welcome BP and EnBW’s Morven project to Leith, the first of many for our new facility.
“We will be the largest offshore renewables hub in Scotland, bringing manufacturing opportunities and highly skilled, local, green jobs. This facility, and the Port of Dundee, will provide an integrated service offering to the offshore wind market, which will be instrumental in achieving the nation’s net zero targets over the next two decades.
“Our vision is to create a renewables centre of excellence for R&D, manufacturing and assembly that matches anything in northern Europe, with genuine export potential.”
Richard Haydock, project director, Offshore Wind at BP, said: “This is the next step for us to be able to deliver 2.9GW of clean energy. The project’s investment will support the Port of Leith with its transformation into a renewables hub and help position Forth Ports for future Scottish offshore wind projects.”
Céline Combé, EnBW project director, said: “Our journey with the Port of Leith started at a very early stage of our Morven project back in 2021.
“EnBW and BP are excited about taking the collaboration with Forth Ports to the next level with this agreement. It marks another important milestone in the development of our Morven project.”