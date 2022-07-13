Port of Leith in Morven project marshalling deal

Hub boost

David Webster (Forth Ports); Richard Haydock (BP); Céline Combé (EnBW) Carole Cran (Forth Ports)

Scotland’s largest offshore wind renewables hub, at the Port of Leith, has signed a deal with BP and EnBW to become the marshalling port for the giant Morven offshore wind project.

Morven, located 60km off the east coast of Scotland, was awarded to BP and EnBW during the ScotWind leasing round earlier this year.

Once completed, it is expected to have a generating capacity of 2.9 gigawatts, sufficient to power more than three million homes.

Forth Ports has invested £50 million in the Leith facility which will be in operation by the end of 2023 with the capacity for local content manufacturing, as well as a base for SMEs in the offshore wind supply chain. It is estimated that it will create up to 1,000 long term direct jobs and around 2,000 indirect jobs.

Carole Cran, chief financial officer at Forth Ports, said: “This is significant news for our business and for Scotland, as we welcome BP and EnBW’s Morven project to Leith, the first of many for our new facility.

“We will be the largest offshore renewables hub in Scotland, bringing manufacturing opportunities and highly skilled, local, green jobs. This facility, and the Port of Dundee, will provide an integrated service offering to the offshore wind market, which will be instrumental in achieving the nation’s net zero targets over the next two decades.