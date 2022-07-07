Perfect timing as ROX unveils Hublot outlet

First for Scotland

Promoted content |

Hublot shop: memorable experience

ROX, one of the UK’s leading independent jewellery and watch retailers, has unveiled plans for Scotland’s first stand-alone Hublot shop-in-shop in Edinburgh.

The concept is the first of its kind outside of London and will be located at the iconic Assembly Rooms on George Street adjacent to the existing ROX boutique.

ROX opened its Edinburgh boutique in the city 10 years ago bringing the Hublot brand to Edinburgh for the first time.

Commenting on its success to date, Kyron Keogh, co-founder and managing director of ROX said: “Our Edinburgh clientele are discerning – they love the quality and diversity of our fine jewellery and with Hublot as our exclusive watch brand in Edinburgh, demand since we launched has been phenomenal.

“Everything we do at ROX is about perfect timing so when the opportunity arose to develop our Hublot partnership in Edinburgh, we knew the time was right. To be partnering with Hublot is an honour and we’re delighted to be bringing a retail first to the capital.”

The 500 sqft space, which is set to open in mid-August 2022, will showcase Hublot’s renowned watch collections which are celebrated globally for their cutting-edge designs, use of innovative materials and disruptive approach to traditional watchmaking.

The new luxury boutique effortlessly combines high specification fixtures and finishes and a chic, contemporary layout inspired by Hublot’s Art of Fusion ethos and will create an inspirational shopping environment for its clients.

Hublot blends style and quality

Kyron Keogh added: “Edinburgh’s retail and leisure market is thriving post pandemic with customers continuing to demand more elevated and memorable shopping experiences. Shoppers want to interact with brands in a more personalised and intimate setting, especially when it comes to investing in luxury items.

“The Hublot shop-in-shop will offer clients the chance to step into a world of Haute Horology and experience a top-class retail experience, which is something we are renowned for at ROX.”

Ricardo Guadalupe, CEO of Hublot, added: “We are proud to launch the first stand-alone Hublot shop-in-shop in the historic city of Edinburgh with our long-standing business partner ROX, and to build further on our partnership with this much respected retailer.”

Officially opening to the public in the middle of August, just in time for the Edinburgh Festival and summer tourism boom, ROX looks to shake up the luxury jewellery sector in Edinburgh once again.

ROX is already synonymous with its now legendary Edinburgh Fringe event, which each year brings the best of the festival’s talents to the store for a unique showcase. ROX is already planning an exciting series of launch events to introduce the new boutique to Edinburgh in its own inimitable way.

ROX – Diamonds & Thrills was founded in 2002 by entrepreneurs Kyron Keogh and Grant Mitchell at Glasgow’s historic Argyll Arcade and now has stores in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool, Leeds and Liverpool along with an award winning website at www.rox.co.uk.

This article appears under the terms of the DB Direct service