Parsley Box cuts loss but revenue falls

| July 27, 2022
Chris Van Der Kuyl
Investor: Chris van der Kuyl

Ready meals service Parsley Box, headed by Kevin Dorren and Chris van der Kuyl, saw its first half EBITDA losses reduce, but revenue fell sharply as new and repeat customers fell away.

Revenue was down from £14m last year to £9.6m. Orders from existing customers fell from £11m to £8.7m while new customer income was down from £3m to £900,000.

Adjusted EBITDA loss was reduced by 42% to £2.1m (H1 2021: £3.6m).

The Scotland-based group initiated new promotion campaigns – including a tie-up with Wimbledon – cut the cost of its meals and has frozen prices until September, but will reduce other marketing acquisition activities from Q4 should the high cost of customer acquisition continue.

Chairman van der Kuyl and CEO Dorren backed a new issue of shares and the company said it remains well funded and will run the business to focus on cash while seeking opportunities to adjust the ongoing marketing mix.

