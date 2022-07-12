North Sea player Serica rejects £1bn Kistos bid

Energy offer

Serica produces 5% of UK gas

North Sea oil and gas independent Serica Energy has rejected a £1.04 billion ($1.23bn) takeover bid from smaller rival Kistos.

The suitor’s cash-and-stock offer of 382p per share represented a 25% premium to Serica’s closing price on 11 July 11. The offer included 0.2932 new Kistos shares and 246p cash for each share in Serica.

It said in a statement: “While Serica has stated that its board ‘can see industrial logic in combining the portfolios of the two companies’, the proposed combination has been rejected by the board of Serica.”

Serica rejected two offers from Kistos in May and made its own counter offer on 1 July with a cash-and-stock proposal of 483p per Kistos share, which was rejected by the investment company’s board.

Formed in 2004 and headquartered in London, Serica produces roughly 5% of the UK’s gas supplies.