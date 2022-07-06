National Insurance cut saves up to £330 a year

Tax change

Workers will see more money in pay packets

Thirty million workers will benefit from a £6 billion tax cut coming into force today that will see a saving of up to £330 per year.

It means the level of pay at which National Insurance contributions kick in rises to £12,570 – lifting 2.2 million people out of paying any personal tax.

The threshold change, brought in following pressure to help counter the new health and social care levy, means that 70% of UK workers will pay less National Insurance.

However, there are almost two million more higher and additional rate taxpayers in the UK, according to HM Revenue and Customs.