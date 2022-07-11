Update:

Title switch

National editor to take over union backing Herald

| July 11, 2022
Title deed: The National editor Callum Baird is said to be taking over at The Herald

Callum Baird, managing editor of the pro-independence newspaper The National and the Glasgow Evening Times, is understood to be taking over as editor-in-chief of Newsquest Scotland, which includes pro-union sister title The Herald and Herald on Sunday.

There was no confirmation of the appointment but Daily Business has been told that the company will announce Mr Baird as successor to Donald Martin who will leave this summer.

Mr Baird has edited The National since 2015, having been appointed as its founding deputy editor a year earlier, and took on his current role in 2019. He joined the company as a sports writer and sub-editor.

In his current role he has led a vigorous campaigning news agenda at the country’s only independence supporting title.

In the 2014 independence referendum The Herald backed the ‘No’ vote.

Mr Martin has been editor-in-chief of The Herald and The National as well as the group’s local newspapers across the Central Belt since January 2017. He spent almost six years in a similar role at DC Thomson in Dundee.

Messages have been left with The National and The Herald.

more follows

